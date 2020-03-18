Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Just Days Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus — See Pic

Kevin Durant was spotted attending a basketball game and the Nice Guy restaurant with his close buddy Drake in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 10, just six days before it was announced he has coronavirus.

Kevin Durant, 31, shocked fans when it was announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar. 17 and now it turns out his close friend Drake, 33, may also need to be tested. The Brooklyn Nets player and the rapper were hanging out in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 10 and 11th before Kevin knew he had the virus so they had close contact and since it’s not clear exactly when Kevin contracted the virus, it’s definitely something to be concerned about.

Kevin, who hasn’t yet played for the Brooklyn Nets since joining the team this season due to an achilles injury, traveled to the City of Angels to watch his team go up against the Los Angeles Lakers last Tuesday and Drake, who is known for loving basketball, joined him. They also hung out at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, CA after the game and were seen leaving the establishment later that night. Check out the pic of Kevin and Drake from last week HERE.

Although Drake has yet to speak out about Kevin’s test result, he did take to social media on Mar. 16 to hint that he was self-quarantining in his Toronto home. “My life for the next however long,” he wrote in a caption for a video he shared that showed a basketball court inside his home.

Drake’s friend Kevin isn’t the only Nets player to test positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019. Three other players were also confirmed to have the virus. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, 27, also tested positive on Mar. 12, which is what prompted the NBA to suspend the rest of the season. The professional basketball players have all been advised to stay in quarantine for a period of time to stop further spreading of the virus.