Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy ‘Prepared’ Her For Quarantine: ‘I Didn’t Leave The House For Months’

Kylie Jenner is cozy as can be at her Calabasas estate amidst the Coronavirus quarantine, and reminded everyone about the time she kept her pregnancy a total secret!

Kylie Jenner, 22, has no problem with social distancing. “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine,” she began a series of posts on her Wednesday, Mar. 18. “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this, I didn’t leave the house for months,” she continued. We almost forgot — but Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps for the entire nine month duration, confirming the news with a video about Stormi‘s birth in Feb. 2018. Shockingly, there were were no baby bump paparazzi photos of Kylie during her pregnancy, largely because she stayed at home.

“I hope everyone is feeling well! It’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle the virus,” Kylie shared in another text-based Instagram story on Tuesday, Mar. 17. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is seemingly enjoying her picture perfect home, and took a video of the Calabasas sunset set to the moody track “Company” by Don Toliver. “I missed this,” she later added, attached to a photo of the beautiful sunny weather.

Kylie’s latest are a sharp departure from her latest picture, shared from the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters on Mar. 12 — which is the day most companies announced they were moving to a work-from-home model. In the snaps, Kylie is seen chilling in the lobby area and sucking on her fingers, which is probably not the best thing to be doing with COVID-19 going around. We hope she sanitized beforehand! She looked stylish as always in the cute pictures, rocking a black-and-plastic bucket hat by Prada, oversized striped outfit, Air Jordan sneakers and a luxe Bottega Veneta bag.

Just two weeks ago, Kylie and her close friends — including Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Amber Asaly and Victoria Villarroel — were also enjoying a getaway in the Bahamas. The ladies, who were also present on Kylie’s birthday trip to Italy, looked like they had an absolute blast as they soaked up the sun at the beachside resort. The ritzy trip will likely be their last for a while, as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus has put a hault on any non-essential travel as people around the world practice social distancing and self-isolation as officials try and contain the virus.