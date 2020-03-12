Kylie Jenner Sucks On Her Finger At Cosmetics Headquarters Despite Coronavirus Fears

Kylie Jenner is staying safe inside her Kylie Cosmetics office, but the CEO seemed to disregard one of the other top suggestions to keep the new coronavirus at bay!

Suck on that! Shirking off suggestions to not touch one’s face amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie Jenner, 22, sucked on her finger in a new post she shared to Instagram on March 12. Well, at least the businesswoman was holed up safely inside the Kylie Cosmetics’ headquarters in Oxnard, CA, where she posed on a chair in a black and grey striped co-ord and Prada bucket hat that featured a plastic visor. No rain drops were getting on Kylie’s freshly dyed honey hair!

There was no question who the CEO in the building was, thanks to the additional touches of Kylie’s Bottega Veneta bag and Air Jordan sneakers. Despite the coronavirus scare forcing many people to work from home, it looks like Kylie is back to business after recently returning from a girls’ trip in an undisclosed tropical vacation.

While Kylie is nonchalantly sucking her finger, her sister Kim Kardashian, 38, is taking every precaution possible against the COVID-19 disease, caused by the new strain of coronavirus that has now affected 1,215 people in the United States. Kim even invited a doctor into her home on March 11, who demonstrated how to properly wash your hands on Kim’s Instagram Story! Kim was also cautious of touching a gift that Khloe Kardashian, 35, gave to one of Kim’s children, claiming that she saw Khloe “cough” — to be extra safe, she attacked the present with a Clorox wipe.

As you can see above, Kylie isn’t slacking on her fashion content despite mounting coronavirus fears. The entrepreneur stunned in a velvet black mini dress in an Instagram photo shared on March 10, which she captioned, “A vision.” Speaking of visions — psychic Sylvia Browne appeared to have one herself, after Kim shared a theory that Sylvia seemingly predicted the coronavirus would happen in 2020!