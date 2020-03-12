Kim Kardashian Tweets Spooky Theory That Psychic Sylvia Browne Predicted Coronavirus

Get ready for chills to run down your spine. Kim Kardashian just shared a prophecy from 2008 that accurately describes the nature and symptoms of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Before famous psychic Sylvia Browne passed away in 2013, she made a prediction for 2020 — and it wasn’t that far off! Kim Kardashian, 39, passed along a screenshot of this theory to her Twitter followers on March 11, after Kourtney Kardashian, 40, sent it to the sisters’ group chat. “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely,” read the prophecy, taken from the psychic’s 2008 book End of Days.

Ring a bell? Of course, this sounds eerily similar to the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, the disease that has now sparked a global panic. This is the scary part of Sylvia’s doomsday forecast: she claimed the “pneumonia-like illness” will attack “the lungs and the bronchial tubes.” Well, COVID-19 often triggers symptoms like a “sore throat” and a “dry cough,” but “crawls progressively down the bronchial tubes” (located in the lungs), Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist, told The New York Times. “If you get swelling there [in the lungs], it makes it that much more difficult for oxygen to swim across the mucous membrane,” the specialist explained, which puts the victim at risk of developing pneumonia.

Like Sylvia also said, this “baffling” disease did appear to attack people out of nowhere. Although scientists detected the source of the new coronavirus to be a seafood market in Wuhan, China, the world has watched the virus’ alarming spread since Dec. 2019. On March 11, The World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that COVID-19 is now a “pandemic.” The virus has even reached Hollywood’s most beloved couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, while they were doing work in Australia in March!

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

In response to the coronavirus panic, Kim is not taking chances — not even with her own sister! The KKW Beauty owner claimed that she saw Khloe Kardashian, 35, “cough” and that she’s “not down for that” in an Instagram Story video on March 11. Khloe gifted Kim’s daughter with a box of Pretend Makeup, so as an extra precaution, Kim scrubbed the box with a Clorox wipe on her IG Story. Apparently, Kim will be doing this “every time someone” hands her anything.