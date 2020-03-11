Tom Hanks, 63, Confirms He & Rita Wilson, 63, Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus & Will Be ‘Isolated’

Tom Hanks personally delivered the shocking news: the Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested ‘positive’ for the new coronavirus. The couple was in Australia when they contracted the virus that has killed 4,000 people!

One of the most famous people in Hollywood has contracted the new coronavirus: Tom Hanks. And he wasn’t alone — his wife, actress Rita Wilson, 63, also tested positive for the terrifying virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, which has taken away 4,000 lives worldwide! Tom broke the news in an Instagram post on March 11, which showed a photo of a trashcan covered in a Biohazard trash liner containing a latex glove. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Tom revealed to his stunned followers.

What does this unsettling news mean for the married couple? Answering that question, Tom continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” In his signature charming style, Tom ended the message on a cheerful note: “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

Tom and Rita contracted the virus in Australia, where Tom was doing pre-production for the Elvis Presley biopic that’s being directed by Baz Luhrmann, our sister website Deadline reported. Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgen’s ex-boyfriend, will be playing Elvis alongside Tom in the 2021 film — there has been no word on his well-being at the moment.

Story is still developing…