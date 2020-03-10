Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves & Straightened Honey Blonde Hair In Sexy New Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself posing in a tight figure-flattering black velvet dress and showing off her long full locks.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was looking fantastic in her most recent Instagram photo! The makeup mogul shared a snapshot of herself posing from the side in a sleeveless black velvet dress that went down to her mid-thigh on Mar. 10 and it accentuated her incredible curves in all the right ways! She also showed off straightened long honey blonde locks that went down to the middle of her back and on-point makeup. “a vision,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for Kylie’s fans to respond to her new photo and they were definitely impressed! “This my girl 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “the prettiest.” Others left heart and heart-eyed emojis and one complimented her hair. “love her hair like this 😍😮😮,” the comment read. “I can see clearly now,” a fourth cheeky response read.

Before Kylie posed with her long thick locks, she posted an Instagram video on Mar. 9 that showed her dying the roots of her hair. In the clip, her natural chin-length hair could be seen, shocking many followers since she’s known for often sporting longer strands. The video included cute colorful butterfly filters that fluttered around her face and she captioned it with “roots almost there.”

We’re only three months into the new year, but Kylie has already proved she’s a risk taker with hair colors. She went from dark hair to honey colored hair around Feb. 14 and although it’s not her natural hair color, it looks amazing on her! The mother-of-one is known for trying various hair colors in previous years, including bright purple and bleach blonde and it’s always fun to see. How long will she keep her honey colored hair? We guess only time will tell!