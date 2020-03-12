Kim Kardashian Freaks & Calls Doctor To Her Home After Hearing Khloe Cough Amid Coronavirus Fears

Kim Kardashian is taking extra precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic, showing her fans on her Instagram story how to greet one another and even cleaning off a gift Khloe gave her kids!

Safety first! As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Kim Kardashian is taking absolutely every precaution to ensure the health of herself and her children. In a slew of clips the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, shared to her March 11 Instagram story, Kim invited a physician to her own home. The Skims mogul shared with her followers, “So we have a doctor here, and we’re going to show the new way to say hello.” Kim then proceeded to tap her ankle once with Cesar, telling her fans “you should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows.” Then things got a bit more intense when Kim asked her doctor to help her take care of something that was worrying her.

“So Doc,” Kim addressed the physician. “Khloe [Kardashian, 35,] handed this to me but I don’t want to touch it.” She then asked for some Clorox wipes, cleaning off the entire surface of the gift Khloe had gotten for Kim’s children. She also proceeded to say that she “saw her cough” before handing the gift over, piquing her anxiety as to whether Khloe was sick, too! More than anything, Kim was looking out for her young children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 mos. — as concerns pertaining to Coronavirus continue to heighten. But even Kim’s own concerns got a little theoretical!

On March 11, Kim took to her Twitter account to share a hauntingly accurate prophecy from psychic Sylvia Browne. Prior to her death in 2013, Sylvia predicted in her book End of Days, “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.” Sound familiar? Kim definitely thought the eerie text rang a bell. “Kourtney just sent this to me on our group chat,” she tweeted with a screenshot of the text.

Major precautions are already being taken worldwide to contain the spread of the virus. Italy is currently on lockdown and in the late hours of March 11 President Donald Trump announced that all flights from Europe — with the exception of the United Kingdom — would no longer proceed for the next 30 days beginning March 13. Already schools have been close, college students have been asked to make accommodations to return home, and employees are working from home as concern continues to grow.