Happy 2nd Birthday, Stormi Webster: Look Back At Cutest Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter

It’s Stormi Webster’s second birthday! In honor of this milestone event, we’re looking back at the toddlers cutest photos EVER from the last two years.

Stormi Webster celebrates a milestone occasion on Feb. 1 — her second birthday! The adorable little girl is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who have not been shy about showing her off in public in the two years since her birth. Stormi has QUITE a lavish life, and has already taken private planes all over the world. During the summer of 2019, she went overseas to Italy on a family trip for Kylie’s birthday. She’s also already walked a red carpet — Kylie and Travis brought her to the premiere of Travis’ documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Aug. 2019.

Because of her super famous parents, Stormi was talked about long before she was even born. Kylie made a point to keep her pregnancy top secret in 2017, so fans spent months buzzing about whether or not she was actually expecting a child. At the time, she and Travis had only been together for a few months (they started dating in April 2017), so a possibly pregnancy came as quite a shock. Although Kylie was photographed with an apparent baby bump a few times throughout the year, she never actually confirmed that she was pregnant.

It wasn’t until Feb. 4, 2018 that Kylie FINALLY broke her silence about the baby news. She revealed on Instagram that her baby girl was born on Feb. 1, and shared an intimate YouTube video that showed footage from throughout her pregnancy. In the months that followed, Kylie mostly kept Stormi off of social media, but she eventually gave in, and now, she loves sharing photos and videos of the toddler.

