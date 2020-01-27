Stormi Webster, 1, Wears Princess Gown With Butterfly In Topknot At Mom Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Party  

With butterflies strewn across her dress and styled into her adorable topknot, Stormi Webster took the theme of Kylie Jenner’s makeup launch party very seriously!

Stormi Webster, 23 mos., is a makeup CEO in the making. To match the butterfly-themed party thrown for the toddler’s first makeup collaboration with mom Kylie Jenner, 22, on Jan. 26, Stormi attended her bash in a blush pink tulle dress sewn with butterfly-shaped pieces! Stormi was really dedicated to the theme, because a purple butterfly clip held her curly topknot in place (or rather, Kylie is very dedicated to being Stormi’s personal stylist). “She loves her dress 😫😍,” Kylie captioned one of her Instagram Story videos that captured Stormi’s excitement that day!

Of course, Kylie got into the theme as well. Instead of a princess dress, though, the momager matched her daughter in butterfly-print pants designed by Versace. Kylie and Stormi’s outfits still managed to stand out amid the dozens of other butterflies that transformed Kylie’s sprawling lawn into a scene from a fairy-tale! Giant mossy archways were covered in giant purple, blue and yellow butterflies (fake, of course). There were butterfly-shaped chairs were tucked into kiddy-sized tables, while butterfly decor was placed in colorful drinks and centerpieces. Most impressively, a ginormous butterfly-shaped floral arrangement stood to the side of Stormi’s two-story play house.

Why all the butterflies, you ask? Well, it’s the theme of the Valentine’s Day-appropriate “The Stormi Collection,” which Kylie Cosmetics is launching on Feb. 2 — the day Stormi turns two years old! The new collection features an eyeshadow palette with sweet colors like a sparkly pink labeled “Butterfly Babe,” blush, lip sticks and more! Butterflies have long been an important symbol for Kylie — she and Stormi even matched in pink butterfly costumes for Halloween in 2018. After all, one of Stormi’s dad’s most famous hits is called “Butterfly Effect.” Sadly, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, 28, didn’t join the insect theme, although he did reunite with his family for the special party.

You can expect to see Stormi and Kylie in more fashionable outfits for an even bigger bash that’s on the calendar! Kylie has been planning Stormi’s second birthday party for weeks, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “She’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner.” That party planner is the legendary Mindy Weiss, who is a go-to party expert among the KarJenners! “Stormiworld 2” will not just be a surprise for fans, either. Our source added, “[Kylie] loves everything to be customized with colors, engraving, embellishments etc. Like any Kardashian party, no detail will be missed. She’s not sharing anything with anyone and likes to keep it a surprise like the last party.”