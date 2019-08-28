Stormi Webster, 1, Makes Her Red Carpet Debut With Kylie Jenner At Travis Scott’s Movie Premiere — See Pics

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster just had their first outing as a family of three on the red carpet. The toddler’s presence ‘strengthened’ her parents’ bond!

Stormi Webster, 1, just walked her first red carpet — OK, she was carried by her mom Kylie Jenner, 22 — and for a special reason. The tot was showing her support for her dad Travis Scott, 28, as the family of three attended the premiere of the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. For Stormi’s first red carpet outfit ever, Kylie and Travis’ only child wore an adorable camouflage set paired with white sneakers. Comfy, cute and camera-ready!

Mom and dad opted for more formal outfits — Travis in a shiny brown suit, and Kylie in a figure-hugging, strapless white dress attached to a ribbon choker. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO swooped up her hair into a genie-inspired ponytail, almost identical to the one Bella Hadid wore to the MTV Video Music Awards the night prior! But the parents’ attention wasn’t on their outfits. Rather, they were too focused on making this a memorable night for Stormi and the premiere’s honoree!

“Kylie and Travis continue to be the most doting parents. It was a super cute family outing for them celebrating Travis, and the evening wouldn’t have been complete without Stormi,” an eyewitness at the premiere EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. While Stormi is pictured sitting in her mom’s arms below, “both Travis and Kylie switched off holding her.” The night wouldn’t have been the same without their little one! “Having her only strengthened their bond and the family is better than they have ever been,” the eyewitness added. “They are always so loving toward her and super affectionate and hands-on parents.

You’ll get to see even more adorable family moments like the ones above in Travis’ new documentary, which recaps his rise from Texas college student to becoming one of the most recognizable names in the hip hop industry. The documentary, which begins streaming on Aug. 28, offers peaks at Travis’ family life with Stormi and Kylie. This includes a sweet backstage moment between the family of three during a concert, which was teased in the Netflix trailer that dropped on Aug. 23!

The documentary gives the iconic trio a new milestone to look forward to after the family recently returned from a European getaway for Kylie’s 22nd birthday festivities earlier in August.