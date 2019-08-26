Bella Hadid Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Sheer Tube Top & Suspenders At 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Bella Hadid looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26.

Bella Hadid, 22, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey for the live show on August 26. Bella always manages to look flawless, no matter where she goes, so it’s no surprise that she looked stunning in this ensemble. She opted for something totally out of the ordinary when she donned a tiny sheer tube top covered in subtle yellow paint splatters, which she paired with the matching skirt. Bella’s entire stomach was on full display as she showed off her enviable figure and insanely toned abs. Around her shoulders and stomach, Bella threw on a pair of suspenders, which were attached to her skintight, completely see-through, low-rise mini skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of nude pumps and a high ponytail.

The supermodel arrived with her older sis, Gigi, 24, who looked just as gorgeous in her outfit, which was coordinated to match Bella’s. Gigi also rocked head-to-toe nude but chose to wear a strapless corset top which showed off her tiny waist, paired with high-waisted skinny leg satin trousers.

Bella is such a good sport and we were honestly so surprised she even showed up to the award show considering she posted a photo of herself wearing an ice pack and brace on her ankle the night before. She didn’t explain what happened, but we feel terrible that she hurt her ankle the night before a big red carpet.

We absolutely loved Bella’s look from head-to-toe and she is constantly surprising us with some sort of sexy red carpet outfit.