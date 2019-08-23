Travis Scott Kisses Kylie Jenner & Plays With Stormi, 1, In Trailer For New Netflix Doc

The rapper may have been on his biggest tour ever, but he still made time for his special girls, Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi!

Travis Scott‘s new Netflix trailer for Look Mom I Can Fly looks pretty epic, but the sweet glimpses of his off-stage time with Kylie Jenner, 22, and daughter Stormi Webster, 1, are giving us all the feels! In the clip, Kylie and a shirtless Travis are seen cuddling in the back of a car, as he lovingly kisses her on the cheek. Stormi’s parents look more in love than ever in the short snippet, which features the stylish Kylie rocking a sleek black bob, a low cut black tank, and ultra-sexy leather pants with lace-up details. The couple make several other quick appearances in the video, including a short-and-sweet kiss in front of fans and paparazzi as Kylie enters a car.

Stormi, however, is the real star of the show in footage which has dad Travis swinging her through around like an airplane. The baby looks like she’s having the time of her life with an ear-to-ear smile, and she’s giving us some serious style envy in her cozy looking cloud print sweat suit. Kylie’s little girl, currently 18 months old, makes a second appearance in the trailer, as Travis holds her backstage while peering out into the massive crowd of fans. A blonde Kylie is then seen holding the baby, who looks wide eyed and curious, while her mom smiles and laughs! Stormi is definitely a daddy’s girl, and proved she’s Travis #1 fan sporting a Astroworld t-shirt in a photo from Kylie’s Instagram on January 20. Did we mention Stormi is also listed as a producer on the film?

Kylie and Travis’ relationship came under some scrutiny during the tour, as there were rumors that their relationship hit a rocky point — even driving Kylie to ask others to keep tabs on her man. From the looks of this documentary, Kylie and Stormi were permanent fixtures on dad’s adventure — and we can’t wait to see more.

The film primarily focuses on Travis’ experience recording his biggest album to date, and hitting the road for his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, which consisted of 56 shows between November 8, 2018 and March 26, 2019. The sold out tour received rave reviews, and judging from the intense footage of excited fans, Travis’ followers enjoyed every second! The 85 minute documentary also gives fans a look at Travis’ early years in music, and how his childhood experiences shaped who he is today. Look Mom I Can Fly officially drops on Netflix on August 28.