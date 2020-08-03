Kylie Jenner Buys $15K Hermès Bag + 6 More Expensive Gifts For Daughter Stormi, 2 — See Pics

Stormi Webster is the most stylish baby in the land! From Hermès accessories & Prada’s re-edition handbags to diamond jewels, check out some of Kylie Jenner’s most lavish gifts to her toddler.

From $15,000 Hermés handbags to a $2,400 Fendi logo stroller, Stormi Webster, 2, has received some seriously pricey gifts from her stylish mom Kylie Jenner, 22! The toddler is often seen showing off her luxury style on Kylie and dad Travis Scott‘s Instagram pages, making her a bonafide fashion icon before hitting Kindergarten. Check out some of Stormi’s most lavish gifts — also including custom couture dresses, diamond rings — and more!

Fendi Stroller

’90s favorite Fendi had a major comeback in the last three years, and Kylie was right on trend when she debuted an ultra-luxe $2,400 Fendi stroller and matching $1,562 diaper bag on Jan. 3, 2020. “New stroller and diaper bag, the s— that excite[s] me now,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wrote on her story, showing off the pushcart featuring the brands inverted “FF” Zucca print, which was designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld back in 1965. The stroller wasn’t Stormi’s only Fendi-branded stroller: she also had a similar one back in Feb. 2018, when she was just a few weeks old. The item has been so popular, it continues to be sold-out in North American Fendi boutiques, with re-sale prices in the thousands.

Hermès Handbag

The KarJenner women — including Kylie, her mom Kris Jenner, 64, and older sisters Kourtney, Khloe & Kim Kardashian — are well-known for their extensive Birkin and Kelly collections! Just like her mom, grandma and aunts, little Stormi has already joined this ultra-exclusive club. At just 1-years-old, the toddler was rocking a $15,000 hot pink “Kelly” bag on her right wrist, which is named for the late Grace Kelly. Stormi looked straight off a runway as she confidently held onto the silver-hardware bag on her right wrist, seemingly enjoying a sunny California day.

Prada Re-Edition Nylon Handbags

It’s Prada‘s most iconic item — and Stormi’s already got four of them. Kylie revealed she had gifted her only daughter with several of the Italian brands’ mini “Re-Edition” Nylon shoulder bags in black, bright orange, yellow and pink (Ky’s favorite), each retailing for $725. The re-imagined handbags were a sensation in the late 90s’ and early ’00s, and underwent a small facelift as they hit the shelves again in 2020. Kylie has also proven to be a fan of the throwback item, rocking a slightly bigger black version ($1,290) on several occasions. “Had to get her all the baby Prada’s to match mommy,” Kylie wrote on July 18.

Diamond Ring

Marilyn Monroe once said that diamonds a girl’s best friend, and Stormi knows this first hand! The toddler already received her first piece of sparkly bling on Christmas 2019 from Kylie, which she modeled in front of a Christmas tree. “Stormi! Can I see?” Kylie sweetly cooed to Stormi, who held her hand up to show off the two-stone ring.

Vintage Louis Vuitton Multi-color Bags

It was the must-have Louis Vuitton item of the mid-2000’s: we’re talking about Takashi Murakami‘s iconic multi-color printed handbags! Several years after being retired by the French luxury brand, the rare items had a resurgence on social media, and Stormi was right up on the trend. The toddler was spotted using a black “Nano Speedy” bag while hanging by the pool, listed for re-sale on various sites for over $1-$2k.

Toy Lamborghini

Stormi may be well over a decade away from getting her real drivers’ license, but she’s already got a luxury vehicle of her own — a toy version, at least. She was seen taking her toy Lamborghini for a spin on Kylie’s Instagram on July 31, costing $389. Stormi’s ride also featured a custom Louis Vuitton multi-color print, just like her handbag!

We’re sure Stormi will keep adding to her luxury collection thanks to mom Kylie, and we’ll be keeping an eye for her latest luxury purchases.