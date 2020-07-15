Kylie Jenner’s ‘Coolest Baby’ Stormi, 2, Carries Around $1k Louis Vuitton Bag In Sweet New Pic 

Kylie Jenner’s got the ‘coolest baby,’ she says, after sharing a new photo of daughter Stormi Webster holding a lavish Louis Vuitton purse! And, if you want the 2-year-old’s new bag, it’s on the market for nearly $2,000…

Stormi Webster is already a trendsetter! Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her 2-year-old daughter showing off her presumably new Louis Vuitton mini bag on Wednesday, July 15. “Coolest baby to ever do ittt,” the makeup mogul, 22, captioned the sweet snap, which showed the toddler from behind, sitting down on a concrete step.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Stormi’s white designer bag features the brand’s signature “LV” logo in rainbow, along with camel-colored handles. The natural leather purse is actually called a “Nano Speedy,” according to the Louis Vuitton website, which lists the price at a whopping $1,180. The Nano Speedy is a miniature version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Speedy bag — something Stormi’s mom may own since the mother-daughter duo loves twinning together.

The site describes the bag as “extremely lightweight and large enough for a smartphone, cards and keys.” Though, 2-years-old Stormi likely doesn’t have any of the latter. The youngster’s essentials may include toys or her kid-size pairs of her dad Travis Scott‘s sneakers. Yes, Stormi owns a number of custom kids’ sneakers by Nike, which has a sneaker deal with the rapper.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Stormi is no stranger to designer clothes, private jets and massive mansions. In fact, she’s been sporting high-end looks throughout her two years of life — such as the classic Burberry print dress she’s pictured wearing in the photo (seen above) from 2018.

Not to mention, Stormi already has her own makeup collaboration and palette under her mom’s Kylie Cosmetics beauty brand. And, speaking of Kylie’s billion-dollar business, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has previously noted that she hopes to pass the torch to her daughter some day.