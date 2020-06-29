Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Already Has Her Own Collection Of Luxury Cars: ‘She’s Too Cool’

From a down-sized Mercedes G-Wagon to a Lamborghini Aventador, Stormi Webster already has quite the impressive (toy) car collection at just two years old.

Stormi Webster has inherited her mom’s eye for luxury vehicles. On June 29, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her adorable two-year-old daughter running around her toy car collection. “Toy” is an understatement, though, because these miniature vehicles were practically identical to the real deals!

Stormi happily showed off her mini Mercedes G-Wagon — complete with a “Stormi 2” license plate — which sat by another toy-sized vehicle, a pink Lamborghini Aventador. “She’s too cool for me,” Kylie wrote in the caption. A big statement, coming from the owner of multiple estates and the founder of a cosmetics empire.

Stormi then showed off her fanciest set of wheels: a Frozen-themed kids’ size motorcycle! Stormi keeps her car collection stashed right by her mom’s own elite assembly in their garage, which included Kylie’s adult-sized cars.

Just a few days ago, Kylie and Stormi posed in a real-life luxury automobile: a red Lamborghini SUV! Kylie shared the sweet mother-daughter photo, which appeared to be snapped outside Kylie’s Hidden Hills home, and left a heartfelt note for Stormi: “I knew I won when I had you.”

Stormi and Kylie do love their fancy cars! Kylie also owns a custom baby blue Rolls Royce Wraith (a car that starts at $320,000), Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes G-Wagon, all of which she showed off on Instagram in January. Meanwhile, Stormi has been building up her own impressive fleet of toy cars, thanks to her mother’s generosity.

Stormi was only 10 months old when Kylie gifted her with a hot red toy Ferrari and a Louis Vuitton print toy Lamborghini that added up to about $800. Kylie even recently surprised Stormi for her second birthday, which arrived this past February, with a pink car that was made in the theme of her daughter’s favorite movie: Trolls! We wonder if Stormi will also inherit her mom’s affinity for luxury real estate? The makeup mogul recently purchased a $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, California in April!