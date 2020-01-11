Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish Wealth By Posing In Front Of Her $14 Million Dollar Luxury Car Collection

Beauty mogul, fashionista, & car aficionado! Kylie Jenner shows that she really does have it all in latest Insta post featuring her luxury car collection.

Happy days ahead! On Jan. 10, Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a flawless series of photos on Instagram, posing in a pair of white lace-up pants and a grey t-shirt. The brunette beauty balanced comfort with high fashion as she tucked her long sleeve tee into her skintight white pants. With lace-up sides, her pants were a definite scene-stealer, topped off with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a silver shoulder bag. Kylie rocked a full face of makeup with contoured cheekbones, rosy cheeks, a nude lip, and golden, shimmery eyeshadow. Sounds like a normal Kylie look, right? Well, in the background of these smiley pictures, Kylie flaunted her fleet of luxury cars, reportedly worth a cool 14 million dollars.

In the carousel post, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star went back and forth, posing in and taking off a pair of oversized, black sunnies. In a few of the shots, she beamed a huge smile at the camera, at one point throwing her arm into the air in pure joy! Kylie captioned the photo set, “oh happy days,” followed by an appropriate smiley face emoji, genuinely capturing the happiness she feels from the fruits of her success. While only a few of the cars in her vast collection were spotted in her photos, they still tallied a high price tag. Spotted was her custom ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith, which starts at $320k, though she had engraved nameplates added inside the doors and a starlit ceiling likely raising the price. As well, the corner of her $2.2M LaFerrari could be spotted. The car was reportedly a push present from baby daddy Travis Scott, 27. Others in the shots were her $450k Rolls Royce Phantom, $127k Mercedes G-Wagon, and her $325k Rolls Royce Cullinan.

This post follows the sweet mother-daughter moment Kylie shared on Instagram on Jan. 10. It may be early, but Stormi Webster, 23 mos., looks ready to hit Coachella! Rocking a spray paint cactus T-shirt, jeans adorned with colorful David Bowie faces, and yellow sneakers with blue shooting stars, we could totally envision Kylie’s photo of her daughter making Vogue’s annual “Coachella Street Style” roundup.

Stormi’s outfit for a typical January afternoon is just as cool as any influencer’s meticulously planned ensemble for the April music festival! It was also extra sweet for Stormi and Kylie to pay tribute to David on Friday since it was the iconic musician’s death anniversary.

Kylie, however, didn’t care to add style commentary in her caption. Instead, she left an incredibly sentimental note: “Love of my life.”