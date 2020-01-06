Kylie Jenner Gets Dramatic Makeover For 2020 With Yellow Bob, Contoured Nose & $150K Birkin Bag

Lemon yellow hair is Kylie Jenner’s choice for the early days of 2020. She got a brand new bob as she sat on her kitchen counter with her beloved $150K Hermes Birkin bag next to her.

After wearing her hair in her natural brunette color for so long, Kylie Jenner has returned to her colorful wigs as she enters 2020. The new hue of choice is a bright lemon yellow, which she first debuted in a long, straight style on Jan. 4. But ever the one to change things up, the 22-year-old is now sporting a lemon yellow shoulder-length bob style. Kylie shared her new look via an Instagram photo on Jan. 6, with the caption, “come through and chill 💛💙.”

The cosmetics mogul sat on her kitchen countertop with a Bonsai tree behind her and her beloved $150,000 Hermes silver crocodile embossed Birkin bag next to her. While that accessory is the ultimate symbol of luxury, Kylie dressed down for the pic in a grey sweat suit and blue sneakers. However, her face was perfectly made up as if she’d spent time in her glam chair, with smokey eyes, rose lips and a perfectly contoured nose.

Kylie even accessorized with several diamond bands on her middle left finger and another diamond ring on her index finger. Everything about her screamed that she was going out somewhere fabulous, except for the sweats. Her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, was the first to tip fans off that they were going to be having a night out together when she commented “see you sooooon” next to the pic.

Sure enough, two hours after Kylie posted the original pic in sweats with her Birkin, she shared a new Instagram pic wearing the same hair, makeup and rings, but she did a major outfit change. Kylie was seen in a nude head to toe fish net ensemble that featured a nude crop top and high-waisted underwear with the netting over it. The outfit showed off her amazing legs as she sat in a chair with the caption, “night out..💛.” Kylie added even more bling in the form of a large diamond necklace and bracelet, as well as shiny silver heels in place of the sneakers. We can’t wait to see where Kylie ends up, but wherever she is going she will own the place in such a sexy outfit.