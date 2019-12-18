Kylie Jenner Rocks Ex Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Sweatsuit On Day Out After He Likes Her IG Pics

Kylie Jenner proved she’s on amicable terms with Travis Scott by wearing his merch on Dec. 17! Her fashionable show of solidarity comes after fans (Kim Kardashian included) have wondered what’s exactly going on between the exes.

Kylie Jenner, 22, just took the age-old phenomena of wearing an ex’s clothes to a new level. Instead of simply wearing a hand-me-down hoodie from a former lover, the makeup mogul rocked an entire sweatsuit straight from Travis Scott’s Astroworld merchandise line on Dec. 17! The rapper’s ex rocked the graphic print hoodie and matching sweats to go jewelry shopping with Corey Gamble, 39, the boyfriend of her mom Kris Jenner, 64, at Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas, CA. This wasn’t a subtle outfit, either, since giant letters spelling out “ASTROWORLD” ran down the pants legs of Kylie’s sweats.

A day before Kylie headed out in her ex’s sweatsuit, it was Travis who showed his support by double-tapping the Kylie Cosmetic CEO’s Instagram post. Of course, the rapper still “likes” Kylie’s posts here and there (especially if they feature their daughter Stormi Webster, 1), but this wasn’t a family photo! Rather, Travis unabashedly “liked” a slideshow of Kylie wearing nothing but a seductive, strapless top, which she wore for a secret photo shoot.

From wearing an ex’s merch to subtle flirting on Instagram, this only adds to the confusion of where Kylie and Travis stand after their split was reported at the beginning of the October. They even reunited to hang out at a casino in Palm Springs along with Kris and Khloe Kardashian, 35, on Nov. 29! However, “nobody really knows what the future holds for Kylie and Travis in terms of a relationship, not even Kylie or Travis so it’s really all up in the air right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which we reported on Dec. 17. The insider added, “But they get along great, they’re amazing parents to Stormi and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. They will definitely spend the holidays together because family always comes first. They are completely OK with where things are at, and they’re in no rush to put labels on their relationship just to please other people.”

Likewise, even Kim Kardashian, 38, sounded confused after Ellen DeGeneres pushed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to reveal the true status of Kylie and Travis’ relationship on the Dec. 17 episode of her talk show. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are,” Kim admitted.