Travis Scott Flirts With Kylie Jenner On IG After She Poses In Nothing But A Bra

Travis Scott proved he’s been paying attention to Kylie Jenner after his ex shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her sultry photo shoot on Dec. 16!

We spy some subtle Instagram flirtation on Travis Scott’s end. The 28-year-old rapper “liked” Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post on Dec. 16, and it wasn’t a video or photo of their daughter Stormi Webster (which Travis has “liked” before). Rather, much to some fans’ interests, the post was a slideshow of behind-the-scenes pictures from Kylie’s sexy photo shoot! Travis’ ex could be seen only wearing a strapless bra in the photos. Kylie was clearly feeling herself as she played with her voluminous hair in the photos, and apparently, Travis was feeling his ex’s glamorous pictures too. You can see for yourself in a screenshot of Kylie’s post below.

Travis also double-tapped a solo photo of Kylie rocking Fendi snow gear on Dec. 6, just two weeks after Travis was seen hanging out with the makeup mogul and her family members Kris Jenner, 64, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, at a craps table in Palm Springs! While this may look like possible indications of a romantic reunion, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Kylie and Travis are not fully back together.” Rather, “they’re working on their relationship and spending more time together as parents,” the insider explained, adding, “there’s no time table for the future at all, and their biggest focus is raising Stormi together, not [getting back together] as a couple.”

Travis and Kylie’s split was reported in the beginning of October, but the exes have remained on friendly terms since. In addition to their hangout in Palm Springs, they reunited to take Stormi to a pumpkin patch on Oct. 16, and Kylie was even seen dancing at Travis’ Astroworld Festival concert on Nov. 10. Their split isn’t getting in the way of holiday plans as well, because another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays, and Kylie’s even agreed to travel to Houston with Stormi to spend some time with his family too. Things between them are about as amicable as two exes can get. It actually wouldn’t shock anyone if Kylie decided to give him another chance.”

Travis’ Instagram “like” comes after Drake, 33, reignited romance rumors with Kylie! The older rapper rocked a Sierra Canyon High School sweatshirt to DaBaby’s Toronto concert on Dec. 11, which just so happens to be Kylie’s alma mater.