Kylie Jenner Dances Up A Storm At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival After Split

Kylie Jenner was spotted having a great time with Sofia Richie and other friends in the front row of the hyped crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, TX on Nov. 9, just over a month since their split.

It looks like there’s no bad blood between Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, despite their separation, which was reported on Oct. 1! The makeup mogul was spotted having the time of her life with friends at her former boyfriend’s Astroworld Festival concert in Houston, TX on the night of Nov. 9. She was dancing like no one was watching while standing in the front row of the crowd along with famous pal Sofia Richie, 21, and looked comfortable and happy during the memorable moment, which was caught on camera by a fellow concertgoer. In the clip, Kylie can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt while smiling, swaying, and singing along to Travis’ songs as Sofia and other friends do the same.

The outing proves Kylie’s supporting the father of her one-year-old daughter Stormi even though they have parted ways romantically. The stadium show was a big one for the rapper since it was in his hometown and he seemed to have no shortage of friends or fans as he impressed on stage. Although Kylie didn’t share any of her own personal pics or video clips from the special night, her appearance seems to indicate that she’s still willing to embrace in Travis’ talent.

Kylie’s attendance at Travis’ show comes just a few days after she made headlines for reportedly getting cozy with longtime friend Drake, 33. Although the two seemed to add a little heat to their friendship by becoming romantic, they are both just having fun and not looking for a committed relationship, according to one source. “As much as people would like for Drake & Kylie to be a thing, it just isn’t happening,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Drake is a flirt and he has a good time with Kylie when they are around each other but he isn’t going to be starting anything with Kylie romantically, all they are is just friends. They will hang out again in the future but right now neither of them are taking it to another level.”

I was 10ft away from KYLIE JENNER AND SOFIA RICHIE and STASSIE#ASTROWORLD #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/rGwM9iuorM — 🇲🇽 Mario Ω (@_mariowood) November 10, 2019

Travis has another show in Houston on Nov. 10. Will Kylie show up to that one? Only time will tell!