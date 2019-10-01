Whoa! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner seemed so solid and in love. But something has changed as they’re reportedly taking a break from their relationship and called things off several weeks ago.

Here’s a split no one saw coming. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly taking a break from their nearly two and a half year relationship. Even though they were completely loved up when he took her on a romantic yachting trip for her 22nd birthday along Italy’s Amalfi Coast in August, things have drastically and quickly changed. TMZ reports that the two had been trying to make the relationship work for awhile, but a few weeks ago they decided to step away and become single again.

The last time the couple was photographed together was at the Aug. 27 premiere of his Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly but that was as a family unit with one-year-old daughter Stormi. The site notes that Kylie hasn’t posted any social media pics of Travis since Sept. 10. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was noticeably absent from Kylie’s side as she attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Sept. 30 wedding in South Carolina, with the cosmetics mogul brining Stormi as her plus one.