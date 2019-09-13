Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Having Stormi Improved Their Sex Life In Candid ‘Playboy’ Interview 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott admit they’ve proven one rumor about sex after child birth ‘to be wrong,’ in her new interview with ‘Playboy’. Travis interviews Kylie for her sultry cover, where they discuss daughter Stormi, their home life and more!

It’s Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott like you’ve never heard them before. The billionaire mom, 21, sat down for a candid interview conducted by the rapper himself, who served as creative director for her new cover story for Playboy’s “Pleasure” issue. The proud parents of Stormi Webster, revealed that their sex life only improved after Kylie gave birth to their now 1-year-old daughter, despite myths that claim the opposite.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Travis, 28, said to Kylie during the interview. “Yeah,” she replied, explaining, “I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.” The Kylie Cosmetics CEO laughed as she answered, the magazine disclosed.

The “Can’t Say” rapper went on to compliment Kylie on how the way she embraces her sexuality has not changed with motherhood. “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?”, he asked. Kylie then credited Travis with teaching her that motherhood and sexuality don’t have to be an ultimatum.

(Photo credit: Instagram/’Playboy’)

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Kylie said. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

As for the couple’s “off days,” when the rapper isn’t on tour and entrepreneur isn’t busy running her billion dollar empire, they love a good movie and swimming time with Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi Webster at the red carpet premiere of his Netflix documentary, ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

“When we have our days off, we play with Stormi all day, and the three of us have a lot of fun together,” Kylie revealed. “We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us. After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”