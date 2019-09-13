The Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott ‘Playboy’ shoot is finally here! The reality star looks absolutely stunning in the photos — both with and without her man — for the mag.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear in a spread for Playboy’s ‘Pleasure’ issue, and they look SO in love. The spread is eight pages long, and features photos of Kylie and Travis that were shot by Sasha Samsanova. Meanwhile, Travis served as creative director of the shoot himself, so he led the artistic direction. The rapper also interviewed his longtime girlfriend for the mag. In one pic — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Kylie wears a completely sheer outfit, with her back facing the camera as she leans into Travis for a hug. His hands are resting on her backside, which is partly visible through the sheer ensemble. Meanwhile, the back of the outfit is totally open to show some skin.

In another pic, she is completely nude, save for a sheer, blue sheet that’s covering her body. The sheet is soaking wet and see through, but Kylie is covering up her unmentionables by putting an arm over her chest and posing so that her leg is blocking the lower portion of her body. For another photo with Travis, she wraps her body around his leg while wearing a skimpy white tank top and cowboy boots. Kylie is staring into the camera with a stunning smolder on her face and she looks stunning.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Kylie explained, of her relationship with Travis. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

As far as Kylie photo shoots go, this is far from the most revealing. In fact, when she posted a sneak peek image from the shoot, she was totally nude and showing even more skin than in any of the magazine shots! However, she admitted that it’s the new direction that Playboy has taken in recent years — less full-frontal nudity — that got her on-board with the shoot.

“I never thought I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers,” Kylie told Travis. “I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision.” The magazine is on stands Sept. 17.