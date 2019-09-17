Kylie Jenner Sparks Split Rumors After Travis Scott Pic Goes Missing & Fans Are ‘Shook’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s framed photo went MIA in Kylie’s closet, as seen in a new mirror selfie on Sept. 17. Her especially sassy caption fueled the breakup rumors!

Fans played “Spot the Difference” on Kylie Jenner’s recent closet selfies, and had one alarming take-away. In a new mirror selfie shared on Sept. 17, a photo frame containing her and Travis Scott’s picture mysteriously disappeared — you can see for yourself here! And here’s what especially piqued fans’ Insta-stalking: Kylie, who’s more prone to sharing friendly emojis like hearts and clouds, accompanied the post with a cryptic quote. “Ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤,” the makeup mogul wrote. Even her close pal, Yris Palmer, matched the enigma of that caption with her comment: “Made for one player 🔥.”

In Kylie’s last two photos taken in the same exact location, the framed picture could be seen in this post shared on Aug. 4, and in this post uploaded on May 17. And we weren’t the only ones to catch on. An Instagram fan account reposted a text conversation showing screenshots of these closet selfies, and the messages read, “So I noticed something in Kylie’s recent post..She removed the picture she had of her and Travis and the caption seems sus.” That led to a debate in the comments section — one fan wrote “shook,” while another follower wondered if Travis’ photo had simply been “changed places.”

It’s a strange detail, considering that Kylie and Travis’ relationship hasn’t pointed to one sign of a split! Opposite of a breakup, the duo proved they were stronger than ever — sex life included — in an intimate interview for Playboy, published on Sept. 13. “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Travis told Kylie, and the mother to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, agreed! “I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Kylie replied, laughing. Let’s also not forget that coy butt grab in Kylie and Travis’ cover shoot!

The steamy Playboy cover story was preceded by Kylie and Travis’ equally romantic tour of Europe’s coastline throughout Aug. 2019, in honor of Kylie’s 22nd birthday! The vacation — which hit up vacation spots like Capri, the South of France and Monte Carlo — served as one continuous photo op for Kylie, Travis and Stormi. The family of three was pictured as one big happy family multiple times, no signs of trouble detected — hopefully Kylie just found a better place to display that photo frame!