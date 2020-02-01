Kylie Jenner Buys Daughter Stormi Webster A Cute Pink Car For Her 2nd Birthday – See Pic

Kylie Jenner’s infant daughter already has a playhouse that’s nicer than our actual house — now little Stormi has a pink car too!

She may only be two years old, but Stormi Webster is living the life we could only dream of! The infant daughter of Kylie Jenner, 22, who celebrated her second birthday on Feb. 1, woke up to a massive stack of presents, including a cute pink car! The cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram stories on Jan. 31 to share a snap which showed the hot pink car, fit for a toddler, wrapped in a massive pink bow, next to a huge stack of presents. The beauty mogul wrapped the presents for her mini-me in pink and blue Trolls and Minnie Mouse paper, all of which were finished with a gorgeous pink ribbon. She captioned the photo, “can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the AM,” with the pink heart and butterfly emojis.

Although Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for the full-term, she hasn’t been shy about giving the tot a taste of her lavish lifestyle over the past two years. Stormi has already flown on private jets all over the world, accompanied her mom on a birthday trip to Italy in the summer of 2019, and even made her red carpet debut when dad Travis Scott, 27, and Kylie brought her to the premiere of his documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in Aug. 2019. She also landed her first magazine cover at the age of 1! The little one shared the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia with mommy and grandma, Kris Jenner, 63, for the magazine’s 2019 July/August power issue. The issue focused on Kris and Kylie’s “Art of Influence” — what an incredible trio!

Stormi can also add ‘beauty mogul‘ to her list of achievements, as her doting mother dropped a new Kylie Cosmetics line inspired by her daughter, on Feb 1. Kylie’s beauty empire is valued at $1.2 billion, and she took to her Instagram stories on the eve of her daughter’s birthday to give fans a preview of the ‘Stormi Collection’. The makeup line features adorable pastel-colored packaging, adorned with lots of butterflies, which Stormi loves! Some of the eyeshadow names include ‘angel on earth’, ‘baby girl’, and ‘butterfly babe’. So sweet! Kylie also took a stroll down memory lane, showing off some of her older collections on her Instagram story. While looking at her 20th birthday line from 2017 she says, “I want to be 20 again, I don’t want to turn 23,” before teasing that her upcoming collections in 2020 are going to be “even better”.

Fans can’t wait to see what the Kylie Cosmetics CEO pulled off for Stormi’s second birthday, after her first birthday was one of the most extravagant things we’ve ever seen! The “Stormiworld”-themed party had guests enter through the mouth of an inflatable head bearing Stormi’s likeness (a la hers dad Travis Scott‘s Astroworld album cover).

And once guests passed the baby-head threshold, they walked under storm clouds into a wondrous land that had actors dressed like fairies, a butterfly rainbow forest, an indoor swing set, and a ton more. That sounds so hard to top — but we have no doubt Kylie Jenner can do it! We can’t wait to find out more from Kylie about how the world’s most stylish toddler celebrated her second birthday!