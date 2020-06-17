Kylie Jenner & her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, graced the cover of ‘Vogue Czechoslovakia’ & the mother-daughter duo look exactly alike!

Move over Kylie Jenner, Stormi just landed her first-ever Vogue cover at the age of two. Kylie, 22, and her daughter graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia for the July/August issue and the pair look fabulous. The cover was shot during quarantine and pictures both girls zoomed-in looking dead on to the camera. Kylie looks stunning with her hair blonde highlighted her down and straight while Stormi has her dark hair pulled back. As for Kylie’s glam, she rocked a faded cherry red lip, super long lashes, blue contacts, and stark, filled-in eyebrows. Both Kylie and Stormi look super serious on the cover with their lips pouted and not smiling.

The cover was shot for the “Bedtime Story” issue and the magazine posted the photo with the caption, “Once Upon A Time, Princess Kylie Jenner was born into the most-watched family in the world. She has become the most powerful influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a beauty mogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true. While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, the Morelli Brothers photographed them exclusively for Vogue CS via Zoom call. Whether you prefer Fairy Tales about successful princesses or evil queens, keep telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one.”

While this spread marks Stormi’s first cover, we are sure there will be many more to come following this. Meanwhile, this is Kylie’s second Vogue cover, her first one being for Vogue Australia back in 2018.

Both Kylie and Stormi look amazing on the cover and we are obsessed with this spread. We cannot wait for the magazine to hit newsstands on June 18th.