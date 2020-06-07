Kylie Jenner Snuggles & Kisses Daughter Stormi, 2, In Sweet New Pic — ‘My Remedy For Everything’

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet loving moment with her two-year-old daughter Stormi on Instagram and it showed her cuddling the tot outside on the grass.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is embracing motherhood and holding her precious daughter Stormi, 2, near in the midst of the tough times in the world. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot that showed her holding the tot close and happily kissing her on the cheek on June 7. In the pic, the mother and daughter are sitting on the sitting on some grass in front of steps to a house and Kylie looks comfy in slippers and what looks like a silk robe as Stormi rocks a pink outfit.

“my remedy for everything,” Kylie captioned the sweet photo. Fans quickly responded to the post and shared their own positive opinions about the cute snapshot. In addition to commenting with heart-eyed emojis and hearts, one follower wrote, “Queen Kylie” while another simply wrote, “Awww.”

Before Kylie’s latest pic with Stormi, she posted some posts in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, including one that encouraged her followers to vote in the presidential primaries on June 2 and one that quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” it read. She also wrote a lengthy caption that explained how she was feeling over the tragic death of George Floyd and racism.

“since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,” the caption read. “i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them.”

She also expressed her fear for Stormi’s future. “i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her,” she wrote.

Like Kylie, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Cole Sprouse, Jamie Foxx, and many others have been using their platforms to speak out against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement by marching in the protests that have brought out thousands of people worldwide. The protests started shortly after Floyd’s death on May 25 and have gone on for two straight weeks with large turnouts everywhere, including Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.