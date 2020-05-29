Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Looks Too Adorable While Pretending To Play Photographer: Watch

Stormi Webster proved that she’s got the Kar-Jenner family’s love of taking Polaroids. Kylie’s daughter snapped away with her camera like a pro, and even knew how to shake the photo dry to make the image appear faster.

Kylie Jenner might not need to rent out a photo booth for her next party, as her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster has become really adept at using a Polaroid camera. For a toddler, she has amazing point and shoot skills, as evidenced in a new Instagram stories video that the 22-year-old mom shared on May 29. Kylie was so impressed the she cooed, “Ooh, a little photographer in the house!” upon watching how comfortable Stormi was taking pictures.

In the video, Stormi held the camera up to her face so that she could look through the viewfinder with her eye. She steadied the device with both hands, then clicked the button to take a photo. As soon as the flash went off, Stormi knew that she had the shot and held the camera down, waiting for the photo to emerge from the top.

Stormi — who has already shown how remarkably good she is at practicing patience — waited until the photo had completely emerged from the camera to pick it up. Then she really showed off how impressive her photography knowledge is by shaking the pic to help it dry faster, so that it’s contents could appear. Kylie told her, “Wait wait, I want to see it,” but Stormi held on to the photo.

Stormi looked so adorable with her hair pulled up atop her head with a pink scrunchie. Kylie made sure that her little one was still in designer clothes while dressed casually, as the toddler wore a black hooded sweatshirt with Balenciaga‘s brand logo written in pink letters across the front.

This was the second time in one day that Stormi got to play photographer. In an earlier set of IG stories, Kylie shared how they had received the ultimate Despicable Me gift box. Kylie wrote “This literally made Stormi’s whole day” over the pic, showing a rollaway case full of t-shirts, toys and other Minion-related items from the 2010 animated film and the Minions series that followed. One of the gifts was a box containing a bedazzled Instax yellow Minion-themed camera with 10 sheets of Fuji film. Kylie later showed off the resulting photos, and it looked like Stormi had taken a pic of a banana. Her little foot could be seen at the bottom of the shot, just beneath the fruit. No wonder why she was such a pro later in the day with an adult-sized camera!