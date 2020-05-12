Kylie Jenner Tests Stormi’s ‘Patience’ With A Bowl Of Chocolates In The Cutest Video Ever

A bowl of chocolates couldn’t tempt Stormi Webster! The adorable 2-year-old adorably broke into a song about ‘patience’ while waiting for her mom, Kylie Jenner, to return.

Patience is a virtue that Stormi Webster can sing about! The sweet two-year-old was given the ultimate test when Kylie Jenner, 22, placed a bowl of candy-coated chocolates in front of her daughter and posted the results on May 11. “I’m going to put the chocolates right here, okay?” Kylie told Stormi, who was sitting on the couch in the Instagram video. Kylie informed her daughter that she’d receive three chocolates…with a catch! Stormi had to wait until Kylie returned from the bathroom, but the tot happily complied with enthusiastic okay’s and a “yeah!”

Then, the challenge ensued. Stormi looked off into the distance as she refused to touch — or even make eye contact — with the chocolates. However, Stormi almost reached a breaking point; Kylie’s mini me leaned forward and nearly grabbed a candy! Catching herself, Stormi began to sing “Patience, patience, patience, patience,” as if it were a nursery rhyme. The self-coaching worked! Stormi let out an excited scream upon Kylie’s return, who asked, “Did you wait?” Stormi proudly replied, “Yup!,” and was handed her reward (to which she adorably said, “Wonderful”).