Kylie Jenner Tests Stormi’s ‘Patience’ With A Bowl Of Chocolates In The Cutest Video Ever
A bowl of chocolates couldn’t tempt Stormi Webster! The adorable 2-year-old adorably broke into a song about ‘patience’ while waiting for her mom, Kylie Jenner, to return.
Patience is a virtue that Stormi Webster can sing about! The sweet two-year-old was given the ultimate test when Kylie Jenner, 22, placed a bowl of candy-coated chocolates in front of her daughter and posted the results on May 11. “I’m going to put the chocolates right here, okay?” Kylie told Stormi, who was sitting on the couch in the Instagram video. Kylie informed her daughter that she’d receive three chocolates…with a catch! Stormi had to wait until Kylie returned from the bathroom, but the tot happily complied with enthusiastic okay’s and a “yeah!”
Then, the challenge ensued. Stormi looked off into the distance as she refused to touch — or even make eye contact — with the chocolates. However, Stormi almost reached a breaking point; Kylie’s mini me leaned forward and nearly grabbed a candy! Catching herself, Stormi began to sing “Patience, patience, patience, patience,” as if it were a nursery rhyme. The self-coaching worked! Stormi let out an excited scream upon Kylie’s return, who asked, “Did you wait?” Stormi proudly replied, “Yup!,” and was handed her reward (to which she adorably said, “Wonderful”).
“oOmg my BABYYY…i had to take part in this challenge,” Kylie gushed in the video’s caption. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, was blown away by Stormi’s manners — but she wasn’t so sure her daughter Chicago West, 2, and son Saint West, 4, would be so patient! “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint,” Kim wrote in the comments section. However, the video inspired Chrissy Teigen, 34, to try the challenge on her son Miles, 1 (but not her daughter Luna, 4). “Ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over,” Chrissy wrote.
Stormi always brings Kylie countless smiles and laughs, which is why she was extra excited to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10! “This little love of mine … what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas,” Kylie posted on her Instagram that day, and the special message was accompanied with a slideshow of pictures of Stormi making silly faces. Travis Scott, 28, also prepared the ultimate surprise for Stormi’s mom this past Sunday!
“Travis is still quarantined with Kylie and as always, he wanted to make sure he went out of his way to make Kylie feel special on Mother’s Day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Travis kept it very simple with a beautiful candlelit dinner for him, Kylie, and Stormi because he knows that’s really all she would have wanted to do regardless of the quarantine right now. Travis had plenty of flowers scattered everywhere and candles lit all around. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows it’s been challenging for Kylie at times with missing her family so he made sure it was a special evening.”