Kylie Jenner’s Daughter & ‘Special Gift’ Stormi, 2, Makes Funny Faces In Sweet New Pics

Little Stormi Webster looked absolutely adorable in a new set of photos posted by her doting mother Kylie Jenner!

Say cheese! Kylie Jenner, 22, had the kindest things to say about her baby girl Stormi Webster, 2, on Sunday, May 10. “This little love of mine … what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas,” she captioned next to two pics of the youngster looking blissfully happy. Stormi was all smiles in the first one while her billionaire mommy held her tightly. She stuck out her tongue in the cutest of ways for the camera in the snap that followed. Kylie also praised her mother Kris Jenner, 63, that same day by posting a glamorous black and white photo of the legendary momager and hailing her as “a legend”.

Kylie & Stormi had a super fun night in one day before on Saturday, May 9. “I love you baby goose!” the beauty mogul repeatedly said on one of her Instagram stories while her little one hammed it up for the camera. It was a Disney kind of evening, again, for them as they watched Frozen for what she said was her “127th time”. The 2-year-old looked to be very comfy regardless in her pair of super bright yellow slippers during their sweet bonding session.

Perhaps they were relaxing inside Kylie’s brand new digs that cost a whopping $36.5 million dollars? The lavish space comes with many amenities including an amazing tennis court which Stormi has already taken advantage of. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the cutest photo of her with a big blue racket in her hand while saying she was her “bestie”. Aww!

Stormi has been having a blast while she and her mommy remain in self-quarantine. She squealed for joy while watching the new Trolls movie on Wednesday, April 29, which included a very special guest: Kylie’s BFF Stassi Karanikolaou!