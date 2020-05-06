Kylie Jenner’s new mansion is helping daughter Stormi Webster get her tennis game on. The two-year-old is seen in a new pic holding a racquet and looking victorious at her mom’s new mansion.

Kylie Jenner‘s new $36.5 million mansion comes with everything — including a tennis court. Her daughter Stormi Webster gave it a try on May 6, and the cosmetics mogul couldn’t wait to show her fans how adorable the two-year-old looked. Stormi was such a sporty little cutie, while holding on to a blue tennis racquet and a white ball. She had a big smile on her face in the Instagram pic that Kylie shared with her 174 million followers.

Stormi had her hair pulled up in a tight top-knot. She looked totally stylish with her tennis wear, matching both the blue court surface and her racquet with a tie-dyed long sleeve shirt and shorts in various shades of blue. Stormi appeared ready for action in little white trainers and socks, with two other tennis balls at her feet. The smiley expression on her sweet face looked like she’d already seen some kind of success on the court…or at least plenty of love and encouragement from her mom.

Kylie, 22, captioned the pic “besties” with a blue heart emoji. So far Kylie has used the tennis court for some photo shoots of her own. She modeled a tight black Chanel crop top with matching leggings in a series of Instagram photos on May 4. Now that’s some billionaire tennis attire! She even held on to a Chanel tennis racquet. Who knew the design house was into sporting goods? Their iconic entwined forward and backward “C” pattern could be seen on the racquet’s strings.

Kylie has been slowly showing off all of the amenities that her 15,350 sq. foot Holmby Hills mansion has to offer. First up was her resort style pool and the line of inset cabanas around it. She’s also showed off her master bedroom, outdoor fire pit, stunning living room with a giant painting featuring the outlines of colorful butterflies and her luxury bathroom — one of 14 in the home. Her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, has kept her company pretty much ever since Kylie moved in on Apr. 30. The ladies have loved chilling by the pool and doing fun TikTok videos in their bikinis. Stormi’s dad and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, 28, has even made himself at home in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s new pad, as he’s been seen in several Instagram stories videos with Kylie, enjoying her new mansion.