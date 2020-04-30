Stormi Webster, 2, Squeals With Excitement While Watching ‘Trolls’ With Kylie’s BFF Stassie

Stormi Webster and Anastasia Karanikolaou are too cute in a new video watching ‘Trolls’ together! Kylie Jenner filmed her 2-year-old daughter and BFF, who showed off their best dance moves in their pajamas on April 29.

Stormi Webster, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner are the ultimate quarantine trio. The cosmetics billionaire filmed her 2-year-old daughter watching (her favorite) Trolls with her best friend, also known as “Stassie” on Wednesday night. The duo danced and sang along to the new Trolls World Tour (2020) film before Stormi’s bedtime.

Kylie sat back on a beige couch while she captured the sweet moment between her daughter and longtime BFF. Stormi jumped in a pink pajamas set while her bouncy, brunette curls flew through the air. Meanwhile, Stassie showed off her flat tummy in a white cropped tank and a pair of tye dye sweats.

At one point during the movie, Stormi cuddled up to Stassie who placed her hand on the 2-year-old’s face. “Oh it’s Poppy!” Stormi yelled when her favorite character popped up on the screen. Kylie joined in on the fun and yelled, “Hi, Poppy!” as she shared a quick mid-dance hug with her daughter. The mother of one noted that she watches Trolls “everyday” with Stormi, who even had a Trolls themed birthday party back in February.

Kylie’s been close friends with Stassie since the 8th grade. The influencer is engrained in the Kardashian-Jenner family, and has even starred in recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Stassie also joined Kylie, Stormi and (Stormi’s dad) Travis Scott on a vacation in Portofino, Italy last August. She was pictured enjoying family time her BFF and the rapper, and even helped out with the ex-couple’s then 1-year-old.

Speculation that Kylie and Travis are back together continues to swirl, as it appears as though he’s quarantining with Kylie and their daughter. The “Highest in the Room” rapper was spotted in the background of a TikTok video Kylie shared on April 29 — after Stormi’s Trolls dance party.