Kylie Jenner sported Cartier’s signature LOVE solitaire cut engagement ring on her left hand as she showed off her colorful new manicure!

Kylie Jenner, 22, just showed off a stunning diamond ring! While taking a video of her colorful new nails, the makeup mogul was distinctly wearing Cartier’s solitaire LOVE engagement ring on her left ring finger. Kylie proudly showed off the gleaming yellow gold jewelry piece — which features the brands’ signature circular rivets — as she wiggled her hand for the camera on Wednesday, April 29. The pricey accessory could also be spotted in a glam selfie video Kylie posted just minutes later, as she grooved to Travis Scott and Kid Cudi‘s hot new single “The Scotts.” Cozy in a furry top from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line, Kylie was glammed up for another afternoon in her new luxurious $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.

While Kylie didn’t offer a caption to her latest video, eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that the accessory was on her left ring finger — usually reserved for engagement and wedding bands. The post comes after months of rumors that Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Travis have reunited romantically, particularly after they spent time in quarantine with their adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Kylie Skin founder and the AstroWorld rapper reunited Easter weekend at Kris Jenner‘s lavish Palm Springs home, where they both posted cute moments with sweet Stormi.

Despite seeming like they’re back together, sources have clarified that Kylie and Travis are simply co-parenting. “Kylie and Travis are still in the same space they have been in for the last few months. Trying to figure out co-parenting and trying to see if there is anything more there for them both romantically,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 14. “It is a slippery slope to say the least, and every day provides a different turn in the story. It seems some days they want to be friends and parents and the next day they want to be more. They don’t know really how much they want to take things and are dealing with the process day in and day out,” the source also said.

As for the ring, Kylie has been a longtime fan of Cartier LOVE collection, which was originally designed by Aldo Cipullo for the French jeweler back in 1969. The stylish KarJenner memorably used to rock a stack of the brand’s luxe bracelets — which retail for over $5000 each — and still often rocks one of the brands matching rings on that particular left finer. “The LOVE collection remains today an iconic symbol of love that transgresses convention,” the brands’ site reads. “The screw motifs, ideal oval shape and undeniable elegance establish the piece as a timeless tribute to passionate romance,” the brand also adds.