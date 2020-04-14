Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Truth About Their Relationship After Spending Easter Together With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While they’re doing well with co-parenting, they’re trying to figure out where things stand romantically.

After spending Easter together as mommy and daddy to their daughter Stormi Webster, 2, Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott are wondering if they still have a romantic future after breaking up in Oct. 2019. They reunited for the weekend at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate, where Travis got to watch Stormi play in the pool as Kylie and her mom tried to make a pizza in her outdoor pizza oven. The 27-year-old rapper even tried to help them figure out if the pie was ready or not. Kylie, 22, later shared an Instagram stories video of her making cute Easter treats with pastel icing, sugary decorations and it seemed like a perfect family holiday weekend.

“Kylie and Travis are still in the same space they have been in for the last few months. Trying to figure out co-parenting and trying to see if there is anything more there for them both romantically. It is a slippery slope to say the least, and every day provides a different turn in the story. It seems some days they want to be friends and parents and the next day they want to be more. They don’t know really how much they want to take things and are dealing with the process day in and day out,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie and Travis get along great and will always make co-parenting Stormi their number one priority. Neither one of them has any idea what the future holds in terms of things romantically, but they’re ok with that. They have nothing but respect for each other and will always be in each other’s lives no matter what. They’re both mature enough to handle a respectful co-parenting relationship for Stormi and that’s what is most important. They trust that everything else will fall into place,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. They sure looked like a happy family over Easter, so at least Stormi has two parents who love her very much…even if they can’t figure out what their romantic status is.