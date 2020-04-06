Travis Scott Having ‘Daddy-Daughter Time’ With Stormi During Quarantine

Travis Scott is spending lots of quality time with daughter Stormi while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic as he makes co-parenting with Kylie Jenner a priority.

Travis Scott, 27, isn’t letting the coronavirus quarantine get in the way of spending quality time with his adorable two-year-old daughter, Stormi. The “Sicko Mode” rapper has still been seeing his precious tot plenty and is making co-parenting with Kylie Jenner, 22, one of his top priorities despite a busy career and plenty on his plate. A source close to the Grammy Award-nominated artist EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife and explained, “Travis isn’t quarantined with Kylie and Stormi but after he self isolated by himself for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped by to check in on them every so often.”

“He hasn’t been staying over there all the time but makes sure he gets to spend quality time with his daughter because he’s not sure how long this stay at home order will last,” the insider continued. “Travis has only spent time with a few people in his innermost circle who he knows for sure haven’t been exposed because he is still focused on making music and even then he makes sure to take all necessary precautions, he practices social distancing whenever possible. His family comes first and co-parenting Stormi with Kylie is his number one priority right now.”

A second source added, “Travis has priorities and that is being a dad but he still is making sure that he is doing his own thing, playing video games, making music and having as much fun as he can while quarantined. It is obviously important to get daddy, daughter time but he knows that Stormi wants to be with mommy too and he takes advantage of those moments for his career and so he doesn’t go stir crazy. He is making sure that he is giving time for all the things he loves and everyone he loves and making sure everyone is getting the time they need for themselves as well so people aren’t driving each other crazy!”

As we previously reported, Kylie’s nephew, Mason Disick, 10, took to Instagram on March 23 and revealed the truth about Kylie and Travis’ relationship. “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” Mason, who is the son of Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick, 36, quickly and casually said when answering the question from a follower. His comment came after Kylie and Travis, who broke up in Oct. 2019 after dating for two years, sparked speculation that they reconciled in the past two months after Kylie posted throwback photos of the two of them to her social media.