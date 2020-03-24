Mason Disick appeared on a livestream from a now-deleted Instagram account and confidently answered questions from followers, including whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together.

Mason Disick, 10, didn’t hesitate to reveal the romance status of his Aunt Kylie Jenner, , and the father of her daughter, Travis Scott, 27, and according to him, the two former lovebirds aren’t back together! “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” Mason, who is the son of Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick, 36, quickly and casually said when answering the question from a follower in a video clip taken from the stream, which can be seen below.

Mason’s comment comes after Kylie and Travis, who broke up in Oct. 2019 after dating for two years, sparked speculation that they reconciled in the past two months after Kylie posted throwback photos of the two of them to her social media. Although many reports since then claimed they were a couple again, a source told TMZ that they are not “linked together romantically” on Mar. 8.

Travis also recently caused speculation that he was quarantining with Kylie and their daughter Stormi, 2, after he posted a video of himself playing with the tot on a basketball court on Mar. 24. Since Kylie’s been open about how she’s been in quarantine with her baby daughter, some fans took Travis’ latest post to mean he was with them, but since the rapper kept the caption cryptic by writing “…!…” it’s very possible it was a throwback video.

We guess only time will tell when it comes to Kylie and Travis. Although they may not be back together romantically, they have proven time and time again that they are great at co-parenting in a healthy way, and that’s awesome.