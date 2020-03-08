Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Back On Officially — New Report

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are back together after the couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, split up last year.

“Kylie wants Stormi to have as much of a normal and structured childhood as possible and to have her father in the picture and to show Stormi that she is in fact in love with Travis, her daddy,” a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVELY on Sunday, March 8 about Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, becoming a couple again. “It is very important to her. It has been a whirlwind relationship between the two and since Kylie is also so young it came on strong and fast. Kylie had to step away to see what she really wanted in her life and when she thought about it and also thought about what Stormi deserves then add the work Travis has put in, it was something she couldn’t deny anymore.”

The source continued, “Things are in a great place, they just needed to figure out who they were first and the minor break they had fulfilled those questions they had with the answers they needed. And as much as Stormi is a major reason for them to get back together romantically, it was their love for each other that has shined through the last few months that is really making everything work out. They are really working hard on their relationship to make it work because they are both successful people and they want their relationship to be just as successful. Not everything has to be drama and they realized what is best for them is to be together rather than fighting or being a part.”

Kylie & Travis haven’t exactly been keeping it a secret that something could be going on between them as of late. They reunited for a lunch date in Calabasas, California, with their adorable daughter Stormi on Sunday, March 1. They also partied together at an Oscars after-party last month with her sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35.

Looks like Travis is getting what he wants after all this time. Another HL source said in January 2020 that his “biggest pet peeve” was when anyone called their what they are as simply “friends.” The insider said, “He wants so much more, and feels like he is so much more, regardless of where [Kylie’s] head is at.”