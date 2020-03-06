Drake and Kylie Jenner have reignited romance rumors by partying together for the second night in a row on March 5. This time, the stars both tried to keep a low profile as they exited the club separately.

Although Kylie Jenner and Drake made sure not to be photographed together when they hit up the same California venue on March 5, they were both photographed leaving the event that evening. The pair tried to hide from cameras as they exited SHOREBar in Santa Monica. Drake and Kylie left the party separately, but fans are still buzzing at the fact that this marks the SECOND night in a row that they hit up the same bar. On March 4, they both went to Delilah nightclub, although they once again made sure that they arrived and left separately.

The March 5 night out seemed to be in celebration of Madison Beer’s 21st birthday party. Earlier in the evening, stars like Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Jade and more gathered at Delilah to celebrate Madison with a western-themed bash, and Kylie’s ensemble at SHOREBar fit the theme. She wore a red, bandana-print dress with fringe detailing, along with a black cowboy hat. She covered her face on the way out of the club, while Drake zipped his jacket all the way up and kept his head down. It appears that SHOREBar may have been where the after-party for Madison’s bash was at.

It’s unclear if Kylie and Drake interacted at all during either of their nights at the same club. However, this is not the first time that they’ve hung out together. Back in Oct. 2019, Kylie attended Drake’s birthday party AND Halloween party. At the time, she was newly single following her split from Travis Scott, and there were various reports that she and Drake were casually dating.

However, since then, Kylie has been spending a lot of time with Travis and their daughter, Stormi Webster. They spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and also reunited to throw Stormi a massive second birthday party in February. Recently, Kylie has hinted on a number of occasions that they might even be fully back together, but a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two are “still figuring things out between them.” Hopefully he won’t be too bothered by Kylie’s back-to-back nights out at the same place as Drake!