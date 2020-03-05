Kylie Jenner & Drake Spotted Going In Hot LA Club Together — See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Drake have sparked new dating rumors as they were spotted at Delilah nightclub. Drizzy was all smiles when he arrived, while Kylie snuck in via the back entrance.

Kylie Jenner and Drake, 33, made headlines for spending time together in 2019 following her split from Travis Scott, 27. It looks like the pair is continuing their close contact into 2020, as they both hit up West Hollywood’s Delilah nightclub on March 5. It was a night out on the town the 22-year-old mother of one, as she along with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, assistant Victoria Villarroel, and other friends started their evening at The Nice Guy. After that they headed to Delilah, where they made a low-key entrance via the back of the building.

Drake however rolled up to the front of the club minutes later in his custom stretch Maybach. He had a huge smile on his face, so maybe Kylie texted him to let him know she was there. Kylie shared tons of videos from her evening on her Instagram stories, but Drizzy wasn’t in them. She looked smoking hot in a white strapless top, tight jeans and a long pink wig. The ladies were actually out celebrating Victoria’s 28th birthday, and things got pretty festive as they made their way between hotspots in a tricked out custom SUV.

Kylie and Drake were first linked when the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul attended his blowout 33rd birthday bash on Oct. 24, 2019. He rented out Hollywood’s Goya studios for a mobster themed-party, and Kylie was reportedly “never too far away” from Drizzy as he worked the room filled with more star guests including Adele, Chris Brown, Diddy and Future.

A week later, Drake held a Halloween party at Delilah on Oct. 31, 2019 and Kylie, along with Stassie and brother Rob Kardashian, made the exclusive guest list. She wore a blonde wig and elf ears for her costume. A source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time, “He would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic.” The pair has known each other for years and are reportedly just friends.