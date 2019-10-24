Kylie Jenner Spotted Getting Flirty With Drake At His Birthday Party: They Had ‘A Connection

Since Kylie Jenner is living her best single lady life these days, she got flirty with Drake at his 33rd birthday party. The two were never far apart and appeared to have a ‘connection.’

Kylie Jenner is making the most of her single status after her split from Travis Scott. She hit up Drake‘s 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 and made sure she stayed close to the birthday boy. Despite being among so many A-listers at the star-studded bash, Kylie, 22, was “never too far away” from Drake, a source tells US Weekly.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” the source says, adding that the cosmetics mogul also chatted with Diddy’s sons. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.” Kylie was “drinking Mod Sélection Champagne and really seemed to be living her single best life,” the insider adds.

A second source tells the outlet that Kylie and Drake “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the party, which was also attended by Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38. “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Kylie hasn’t been a single woman as an adult, as she dated first boyfriend Tyga, 29, in her late teens then immediately after their final breakup got together with Travis, 28, after meeting him at Coachella in April of 2017. Less that two months later she was pregnant and would give birth to their daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018. On Oct. 1, 2019 it was revealed that the couple of two and a half years had decided to take a break in their relationship, and Kylie has been living her best single life for the first time in years. After all, she’s only 22, beautiful, a billionaire and such a hot catch. Drake has always been close to the Kar-Jenner clan (with the exception of his feud with Kanye West), so if they did get something going, it would have Kris’ stamp of approval.