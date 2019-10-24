See Pic
Rihanna Glitters In Sexy Head-To-Toe Gold Jumpsuit After Ex Drake’s 33rd Birthday Bash

Rihanna showed off her incredible curves in a sexy gold jumpsuit in Los Angeles just days after attending her ex Drake’s birthday party.

Forget “shine bright like a diamond”; Rihanna, 31, certainly knows how to glitter like gold! The Fenty Beauty founder wowed in a sexy, head-to-toe gold jumpsuit while out to dinner at one of her favorite Italian restaurants, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California. The “We Found Love” singer showed off her incredible curves in the sparkly getup, which featured long sleeves, a mock turtleneck neckline, and slightly flared bell bottoms. Keeping in theme with her head-to-toe gold look, the fashion designer added gold, strappy, open-toe heels to complete her ensemble, and accessorized with statement rings, a white and gold crocodile purse, and bright red manicure. 

The Barbadian beauty looked stunning with natural makeup, glowy skin, and crimson red lips, and wore her gorgeous hair in natural curls with tons of volume. This isn’t the first time Rihanna stepped out looking as hot as ever this week! On Oct. 21, Rihanna attended her ex Drake’s 33rd birthday party at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles, where guests drank Mod Sélection Champagne — Drake’s champagne brand — all night!

“Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table my security,” E! News reported earlier in the week. “Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.”

Rihanna has also been seriously slaying the fashion game lately! Just a few days before Drake’s big birthday bash, the “Stay” singer showed off her flawless curves and super toned body in a pink bikini cover up — complete with a slow motion video of her strutting her stuff! Fans went wild over the video posted to her Instagram account, and comments like, “Vacation Slay season 😍😍,” and, “Wow 😍,” kept pouring in. We have to agree — there’s only one word to sum up Rihanna, and that word is definitely “wow!”