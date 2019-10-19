Rihanna Shows Off Her Flawless Curves In Pink Bikini Cover-Up & Slow-Motion Video

Rihanna has blessed us with not one, but three slow motion videos amid her tropical getaway. In her latest post, RiRi uses her luxurious villa’s grounds as a runway once again, this time wearing a cover-up dress.

Um, is this the director’s cut of the Savage x Fenty show? But we’re not on Amazon Prime Video — instead, we’re on the lingerie brand founder’s Instagram, where she posted yet another video of her catwalk in a beachwear ensemble on Oct. 18. This time, Rihanna, 31, modeled a bikini with a tie-dye cover-up dress thrown over, making this an island-chic ensemble with rectangle shades, a large pink clutch and thong heels with a square-edged sole. Laid-back with a touch of luxury — the perfect outfit to roam the premises of an island villa, just like Rihanna did in the video. Once again, we replayed it at least 10 times.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has something else on repeat — her new jam! The fashion and beauty mogul showed off her strut to Russ and BIA’s new track, “BEST ON EARTH,” which just dropped on Oct. 17. “Thank you @bia and @russ for my new fav song #BestOnEarth,” RiRi captioned the video. Imagine the queen of music giving you a shout-out on the ‘gram. But Rihanna was just returning the favor, since Russ name-dropped her in a verse: “Tatted like Rihanna, p***y singing like it’s run-of-town.”

Underneath RiRi’s cover-up was a salmon pink bikini top, which Rihanna wore in another slow-motion video shared earlier on Friday. Even though she’s on vacation, the entrepreneur demo’d her own product, Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb II All Over Diamond Veil, which added a pretty shimmer all over the singer’s toned body. Thank you for the glowing goddess tips, RiRi.

In the first slow-motion video Rihanna filmed amid this tropical getaway, she redefined what it means to be fierce in a black bikini and sheer kimono. The “Work” singer has been seriously working it, even when off-the-clock — in an Instagram Story update, Rihanna showed off yet another sexy vacation fit, a ruffled red top, on Oct. 17. The Navy is saluting its captain from across the sea!