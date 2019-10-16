Rihanna Reveals Her Flawless Figure In Sexy Black Bikini Video

Rihanna proved the world is her runway by filming her strut in slow motion, all while seducing the camera in a high-rise bikini and sheer kimono. Someone pinch us.

Just in case you forgot why Rihanna’s Instagram handle is “badgalriri,” the 31-year-old singer and entrepreneur reminded you. While vacationing in a luxurious estate on a tropical island, RiRi took advantage of the slow motion feature on her iPhone to capture a fierce strut in her black bikini. Rihanna looked even more like a boss babe thanks to the addition of a sheer black kimono, sunglasses, giant clutch and a certain something dangling from her lips. She shared the resulting footage to her Instagram on Oct. 16, and as stylist Farren Jean Andrèa put it, “i deserve to look this good.”

Even though Rihanna recorded herself in slow motion, life has been moving at anything but that speed for the multi-hyphenate. The singer celebrated the release of her visual autobiography, Rihanna — which weighs in at 15 pounds — in a sexy leopard print dress from Saint Laurent at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Oct. 11. Rihanna also added yet another label to her name with the launch of her Fenty fashion brand in May 2019, joining her successful makeup and lingerie empires.

Of course, there’s also Rihanna’s stunning Vogue cover story for the magazine’s Nov. 2019 issue. Asides from serving looks in Fenty, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda on the editorial pages, the notoriously private celebrity served major hints at what fans can expect for her personal life’s future! She confirmed that she’s been in “an exclusive relationship for quite some time,” and would love to one day have kids, “without a doubt.” No names were mentioned, but Rihanna has been romantically linked to her boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, since 2017.

If Rihanna films another slo-mo video in the future (here’s to hoping she does), we kindly request the songstress will add background music from her ninth studio album. However, the “reggae-inspired” record might come with a wait, as Rihanna explained to Vogue. “It’s not like I can lock myself in [the recording studio] for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before,” she told the magazine, aware of her impatient fans!