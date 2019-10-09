Interview
Rihanna Gushes Over ‘Exclusive Relationship’ With Hassan Jamel: I’m So ‘Happy’ & Want Kids

There’s no doubt about it: Rihanna is madly in love with Hassan Jameel. She absolutely raved about her boyfriend in a new interview, and revealed that she’s ready to be a mom ‘without a doubt’.

Rihanna rarely opens up about her relationship with Hassan Jameel, but the Savage x Fenty designer, 31, confirmed that she’s incredibly happy with the person she’s dating, in a new interview with Vogue. The magazine asked Rihanna about her personal life, specifically if she’s seeing someone. Rihanna didn’t name Hassan, 30, outright, but said, “yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” She added that she wants to have kids one day “without a doubt,” though she didn’t specify if that would be with the person she’s exclusively dating.

However, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that the “We Found Love” singer wants to have kids “more than anything in life” with her billionaire boyfriend of over two years, but the couple is in no rush to become parents. “[Rihanna] hopes for a future with him and that includes a family,” the source said. “But there’s no timeline. She’s not stressing about it. Rihanna loves Hassan and he’s just as smitten. It’s very much a two-way street.” A separate source told HollywoodLife back in April that the singer is “ready and willing” to accept a proposal if Hassan decides to get down on bended knee in the future — or even now!

“Rihanna is very much in love with Hassan. She’s found her Prince Charming,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been seeing each other for more than two years now, and she seems very happy. If he were to pop the question tomorrow, she’d say yes. She’s crazy for him.”

As for if Hassan plans to propose — Rihanna told Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine that ““only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”