Rihanna Stuns On ‘Vogue’ Cover In Sheer Coat & Admits She ‘Absolutely’ Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime

Rihanna looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a sheer coat on the cover of ‘Vogue’s’ November issue & shares why she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna, 31, just landed her sixth cover with Vogue and she looks stunning for the November 2019 issue in a sheer hooded coat. Not only does the singer look fabulous in a slew of gorgeous outfits, but she also had a lot to say about everything from her new fashion line to turning down the Super Bowl halftime show. For the cover, Rihanna wore a totally sheer, nude Fenty tulle coat from her very own collection. She paired the hooded jacket with dazzling beaded Forevermark earrings and slicked her hair, done by Yusef Williams, back behind the hood. As for her makeup, done by Kanako Takase, RiRi opted out of much except for a subtle deep purple smokey eye and a matching glossy lip.

While Rihanna looked flawless on the cover, she also admitted to the magazine that it was, in fact, true that she turned down the Super Bowl in honor of Colin Kaepernick. “Absolutely. I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people,” Rihanna admitted. “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” Rihanna shared.

Aside from the halftime gig, Rihanna opened up about her new high-fashion line, Fenty, and how she teamed up with LVMH to create the maison. “I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it. I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that,” she revealed.

We absolutely love Rihanna’s new Vogue November 2019 cover and the issue is available on newsstands in NY and LA October 15, and nationwide October 22.