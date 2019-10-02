Rihanna Hitting The Gym ‘Consistently’ As She Prepares To Drop Long-Awaited Album & Possible Next Tour

Rihanna has been focusing on staying fit for the past year by going to the gym and being conscious of what she eats as she looks forward to her career and releasing new music in the near future.

Rihanna, 31, is getting ready to release new music for her fans both mentally and physically! The gorgeous singer has been spending a regular amount of time going to the gym and working out and although she loves living healthy any time, it’s especially important to her when she’s planning on getting back into the music world.

“Rihanna has been back in the gym very consistently for the past year but she hasn’t been focused at all on weight loss, it’s been about building up her strength and stamina before her next album drops and all the craziness that will come with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has been doing everything from strength training with weights to HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) and Pilates. Rihanna loves having curves so it’s not about cutting calories or even getting on the scale, she’s working to tighten and tone but more than anything it’s for her overall health.”

In addition to staying strong, Rihanna has been non-strict but smart about what she eats. “As far as her diet goes she isn’t really restricting herself,” the source explained. “She has done her best to cut out bad habits like late night snacking but she doesn’t deprive herself. She still loves Caribbean food, pasta, bread, there’s really nothing that is off limits but now that she’s working out so much again her body is just naturally getting leaner. She wants to tone up but she definitely doesn’t want to lose her curves.”

Those curves have definitely been helping her look fantastic in her latest public appearances. Riri’s body confidence always inspires her fans and it’s something she is proud of as she gets excited about lavishing her fans with new tunes, and maybe even a tour. “Rihanna loves her body and she loves maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Now as we get closer to the release of new music and an album, she wants to support it with touring and TV appearances and music videos so she wants to be ready for the next wave of appearances so she can show off how beautiful she always is.”

“Rihanna loves her body and has no complaints about any of her curves, she is proud of the woman she has become both physically and mentally,” the source continued. “She likes being healthy and happy, she has no hangups with her body and hopes she can represent and present that to her fans, that is important to her. No one should be ashamed of their body and Rihanna wants to make that clear when she shows off hers.”