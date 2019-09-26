Rihanna is in for Paris Fashion Week and is rocking bangs to her Fenty Party. She went head to toe with an all-black denim ensemble to a party after dropping a new 14 look fashion collection.

Hot off the heels of her massively successful Barclays Center Savage X Fenty show for New York Fashion week, Rihanna is not done showing new designs. She surprised the fashion world when her Fenty luxury fashion label came out with 17 new incredible looks from dresses to shirts and slacks in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. To celebrate the designs’ drop, RiRi headed to a party at Manko restaurant to celebrate on Sept. 26 and as always looked flawless. She’s rocking a new hairstyle, as she added bangs to her already long dark locks.

The 31-year-old wowed in black head to toe from the sunglasses atop her head to her pointed toe boots. She killed it in a black denim outfit with a shirt that had a diagonal snap up front that went from her left hip to her right shoulder. The dark jeans she wore are part of her new collection, as they’re described as “Skinny pants in Jet Black stretch Japanese denim with ankle slits with zippers” on her website and sell for $550.

RiRi wore a face full of glam makeup — probably by Fenty Beauty as she has her own cosmetics company — with a bright red lip. She accessorized with tons of bling, including a gold and diamond chain choker, a smaller gold necklace with a pendant, rings on nearly every finger of her left hand and tons of bracelets.

Rihanna also opened a pop up store in Paris that will be selling the her new luxury wear designs through Oct. 12. And unlike the rest of the designers who are showing off their Spring/Summer 2020 designs at Paris Fashion Week, fans can start shopping the 17 new looks — as well as accessories and shoes — now online via her Fenty website as they became available for sale on Sept. 26.