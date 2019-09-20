The Dream Confirms He’s Helping Rihanna With New Album & Reveals Why It’s Taking So Long

As fans anxiously wait for Rihanna to drop new music, her frequent collaborator, The Dream, opened up to HL EXCLUSIVELY about why it’s taking so long for the singer to drop an album!

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in almost four years, and it might still be awhile before we get any new music, according to The Dream, who’s working with her on the new record. “She’s just, like, on her own terms,” the producer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at City Of Hope’s 15th Annual Songs of Hope ceremony, presented by Facebook. “I don’t think it’s really about the songs. It’s a timing thing.” He admitted that he “doesn’t know” when Rihanna plans to release the album, but confirmed that he is “definitely” working on it with her.

Over the last few years, Rihanna has been devoting her time to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as well as her Fenty Beauty collection. With all of that, in addition to her romance with Hassan Jameel, she’s certainly had a lot to keep her busy! Unfortunately, that means music has been put on the back burner for a bit. While she has been sporadically posting from the studio, she admitted to a reporter at NYFW earlier this month that fans are still going to have to “wait” for new music. “I’m so sorry!” she apologized.

With The Dream helping her with the record, though, it’s bound to be a hit. The rapper was given the Beacon of Excellence Award at the City of Hope event, and said in our interview that he was feeling “super honored.” by the achievement. “I know that it’s pretty simple, but that’s basically the feeling,” he explained. “Especially as a songwriter…to be represented in a certain way.” Whatever it is these two are working on….we can’t wait to hear it!