Rihanna Fans Flip Out After Singer Registers New Song ‘Private Loving’ 3 Years After ‘Anti’

Rihanna’s fans might not have to wait much longer for new music. The singer reportedly registered a track called ‘Private Loving.’

Rihanna released her last album, Anti, over three years ago, but the wait for new music might soon be over. On Aug. 17, a Rihanna news account tweeted about a potential new song. The screenshot shows that Rihanna registered a track called “Private Loving” with her music publisher BMI. It appears to have been written by RiRi, Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Demarco, and British singer-songwriter Monique Lawz.

The leak seemed to be legit when both Monique and Demarco appeared to confirm the news on social media. Monique shared the tweet of the music registration, adding, “I CANNOT BREATHE,” while a screenshot of Demarco talking about the track via Instagram DM started circulating online.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon learning that the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker might be gearing up to drop her ninth studio album. User @bvlgaar tweeted, “Rihanna will soon invent self care with private loving b*tch,” while @ellaroberts28 wrote, “rihanna’s releasing new music soon which means i’m gonna cry.”

Another fan simply tweeted, “So Rihanna is finally releasing new music,” alongside a video of a person screaming, “Oh my god! I’m peeing a little bit!”

Rihanna previously revealed that she would be blessing her fans with new tunes this year. After the Fenty Beauty founder shared a photo to Instagram promoting a lipstick shade in Dec. 2018, a fan commented, “But when is the new album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna simply replied, “2019.”