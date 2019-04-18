Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: Why She’s Ready To Say Yes If He Proposes To Her

If Hassan Jameel ‘were to pop the question tomorrow,’ Rihanna would say ‘yes,’ two sources tell HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Rihanna, 31, and Hassan Jameel, 30, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Bar & Books cocktail lounge in New York City, and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “ready and willing” to accept a proposal if Hassan wants to take the next step in their relationship. “Rihanna’s very much in love with Hassan, she’s found her Prince Charming,” our source told us. “They’ve been seeing each other for more than two years now, and she seems very happy. If he were to pop the question tomorrow, she’d say yes. She’s crazy for him. They spend a lot more time together than people realize. He’s just very discreet. He avoids attention like the plague, and that’s one of the things that really sealed the deal for Rihanna.”

When it comes down to it, Hassan’s need for privacy is something that brought him closer to her. “Rihanna loves that he’s all about keeping things private and out of the public eye because a huge fear for her when it comes to getting close to people is that they might be using her for fame,” our source added. “Hassan is so far the other direction and it’s a massive relief for her that he’s so anti-fame. She never has to worry about him using her.”

Another source told us that while Rihanna has a strong sense of independence, she loves how considerate he is of her and how he has gotten to know the real Rihanna. “Rihanna is as independent of a woman as one could possibly be, but she admires Hassan for how strong of a person he is not only to her, but to everyone he interacts with,” our source said. “He truly makes her feel so special and she knows she doesn’t have to change around him. Hassan knows Robyn Fenty, while the world knows Rihanna. And when it comes to spending her life with someone for the rest of her life, Hassan checks off all the boxes. He makes her feel like her true self and they make each other better.”

“There is no drama or BS with them at all and she respects that she can have a totally mature relationship that many people really don’t know about,” our insider continued. “It’s their thing and when it comes to engagement or marriage in her future, she sees it with Hassan. If he wanted to take that step, she is ready and willing to make it happen.”